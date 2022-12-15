Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Insider Sells $21,782.95 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) insider Rodger Offenbach sold 2,615 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $21,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Down 1.3 %

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.