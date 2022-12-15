AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) CEO Acquires $18,400.00 in Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,826.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Anthony Hayes bought 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $18,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Anthony Hayes purchased 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00.

NASDAQ AIKI opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.93. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). Research analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

