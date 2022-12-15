Gordon G. Lawlor Purchases 3,000 Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor bought 3,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,920.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Gordon G. Lawlor bought 1,300 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,177.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRV.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

(Get Rating)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.