HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP stock opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

