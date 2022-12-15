HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

