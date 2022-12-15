HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 857 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.32 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

