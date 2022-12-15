HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,540 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 129,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PAVE stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

