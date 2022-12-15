iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

