HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $371,000 in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.95 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.