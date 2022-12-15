HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,803 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

