HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

