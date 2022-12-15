HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $225,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Halliburton by 18.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 197,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Halliburton by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 272,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

HAL stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.