HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

