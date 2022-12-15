HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $267,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

