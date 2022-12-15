The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Cut by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $156.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

