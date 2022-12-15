HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.3 %

FDRR stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

