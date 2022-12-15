HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $50.75 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.