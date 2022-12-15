HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,667 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.