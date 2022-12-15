First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,573 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

