First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 31.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,006.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,894.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,909.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

