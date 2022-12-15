First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,830 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

