Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 4,804 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Workiva were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $137.20.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.