Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 3,327 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 26.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -90.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

