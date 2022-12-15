FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.86.

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.07 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

