Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 3M’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

3M stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

