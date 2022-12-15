FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorian LPG in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorian LPG’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorian LPG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:LPG opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,677,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

