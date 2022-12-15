Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Danaos Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $25.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.45. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ FY2024 earnings at $25.15 EPS.

DAC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $1.29. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 187,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth about $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 16.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

