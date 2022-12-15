HC Wainwright Weighs in on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $2.21 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

