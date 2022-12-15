Barrington Research Comments on Carriage Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Carriage Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSV. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 313.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 59.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,240 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,133,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

