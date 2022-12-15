Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for MamaMancini’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

MamaMancini’s Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.43 on Thursday. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

