Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,975,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.