Brokers Set Expectations for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

