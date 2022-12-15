The Lion Electric Company Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

TSE LEV opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.95.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

