Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

MTL opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

