Physicians Realty Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 346,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $914,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

