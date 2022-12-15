Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BMEA opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $215.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

In related news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Stories

