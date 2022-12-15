Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Konica Minolta, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Konica Minolta’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

KNCAY stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

