KeyCorp Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.9 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

KMT stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

