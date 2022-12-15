Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.3 %

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 47.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 44,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.18%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.