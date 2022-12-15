Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terex Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Terex Price Performance

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Terex stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

