Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,679 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 981.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $342.01 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

