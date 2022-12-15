Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.45% of Atkore worth $49,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

