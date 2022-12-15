Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

