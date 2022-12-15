Federated Hermes Inc. Has $50.07 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,881 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $50,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

