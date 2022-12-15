Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,426 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $47,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in American Water Works by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $158.35 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

