CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $47,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

