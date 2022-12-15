Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.56% of Americold Realty Trust worth $45,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after buying an additional 2,526,069 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -265.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.