Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 127,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

