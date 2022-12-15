Federated Hermes Inc. Has $44.06 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,069 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after buying an additional 1,595,167 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $28,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

