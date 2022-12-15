Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,042 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 232.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,232,000 after acquiring an additional 298,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

